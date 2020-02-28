Intesa Sanpaolo hires four additional advisers for UBI Banca bid

Intesa Sanpaolo has picked JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Equita Sim as advisers for its bid on rival UBI Banca , Italy's biggest retail bank said on Friday.

