Financial services company to add 120 jobs in Palm Beach Gardens by 2021

Merchant Lynx Services, a credit card processing company, plans to add 120 jobs to its Palm Beach Gardens corporate headquarters by 2021. The company, located at a 20,000-square-foot facility at 348 Hiatt Drive, currently has 68 employees. Merchant Lynx Services will focus on hiring military veterans and recent university graduates, according to the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. AJ Cross, COO of Merchant Lynx Services, said the company intends to celebrate "diversity, inclusion… 👓 View full article

