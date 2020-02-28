Seagirt Marine Terminal cuts back hours amid coronavirus' spread
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Even without any confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland, one of Baltimore’s economic powerhouses is already feeling the burden of the spreading disease known as COVID-19. Ports America Chesapeake said Friday it will reduce operating hours at the Port of Baltimore's Seagirt Marine Terminal, which it operates through a public-private partnership with the Maryland Port Administration. Beginning Monday, the terminal will open at 7 a.m. and close at 4:45 p.m. The port normally runs from 6 a.m. to…