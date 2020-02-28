Seagirt Marine Terminal cuts back hours amid coronavirus' spread Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Even without any confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland, one of Baltimore’s economic powerhouses is already feeling the burden of the spreading disease known as COVID-19. Ports America Chesapeake said Friday it will reduce operating hours at the Port of Baltimore's Seagirt Marine Terminal, which it operates through a public-private partnership with the Maryland Port Administration. Beginning Monday, the terminal will open at 7 a.m. and close at 4:45 p.m. The port normally runs from 6 a.m. to… 👓 View full article

