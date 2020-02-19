Target hires away supply chain exec Nissan exec

Target Corp. has named Heath Holtz its new senior vice president of field operations, a role that oversees the retailer's growing supply chain and logistics network. Holtz joins Minneapolis-based Target (NYSE: TGT) from Nissan Motor Co., where he had spent 14 years, most recently as the senior vice president of manufacturing, supply chain management and purchasing in North America. Prior to that, he had roles Dell Technologies Inc. and U.S. Air Force. "Heath's strong track record of leading…

