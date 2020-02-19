Target hires away supply chain exec Nissan exec

Friday, 28 February 2020 () Target Corp. has named Heath Holtz its new senior vice president of field operations, a role that oversees the retailer's growing supply chain and logistics network. Holtz joins Minneapolis-based Target (NYSE: TGT) from Nissan Motor Co., where he had spent 14 years, most recently as the senior vice president of manufacturing, supply chain management and purchasing in North America. Prior to that, he had roles Dell Technologies Inc. and U.S. Air Force. "Heath's strong track record of leading…
Coca-Cola said the coronavirus disrupted its supply chain of artificial sweeteners from China. According to CNN, sugar alternatives have been delayed for Coke’s suppliers for its diet and zero-sugar drinks. The company said they “initiated contingency supply plans” and don’t “foresee a...
Apple shares fell 2 % on Tuesday and dragged the stocks of its suppliers across the globe lower. The fall came after Apple warned of lower sales in the current quarter, saying the coronavirus outbreak..