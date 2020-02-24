Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Got an unexpected check in the mail? It may be fake

Got an unexpected check in the mail? It may be fake

SFGate Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Fraud involving fake checks has mushroomed in recent years, and the victims are often young adults, a federal analysis found.

In fake check schemes, criminals send checks to their victims, who deposit them. The money initially shows up in the victims’ bank accounts. Then the criminals — using a variety of ploys, like phony job offers, “overpayment” for an item bought online or bogus sweepstakes — persuade the victims to send some of the money back, often by wire transfer or a gift card. The check eventually bounces, leaving the victim owing money to the bank.

Reports of check fraud have risen 65% since 2015, and the typical loss is about $2,000 — much higher than losses for other types of fraud, the Federal Trade Commission reported recently. Last year, the commission’s fraud network received more than 27,000 reports of fake check scams, with losses of more than $28 million.

People in their 20s are more than twice as likely as those over 30 to report losing money in the schemes, the commission found. College students, for instance, have reported that the scam started with a message to their student email address.

“It’s really jarring to see twice as many people in their 20s reporting losses,” said Monica Vaca, associate director of consumer response and operations at the FTC.

One reason young people may be more likely to become victims is that they are probably less familiar with how paper checks work, experts say. While federal rules require that banks make funds available quickly for withdrawal — usually within a day or two, depending on the type of check — there can be a delay of several days or even weeks before a check is fully verified.

“They’re just not used to writing checks,” said John Breyault, vice president of policy at the National Consumer League, an advocacy group. He...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories [Video]Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories

Thai government officials on Tuesday (March 3) raided the home of a woman alleged to have spread coronavirus scare stories. Puttipong Punnakan, the country's Digital Economy and Society minister,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published

Matter for Mallory: Fake check scams are on the rise [Video]Matter for Mallory: Fake check scams are on the rise

Matter for Mallory: Fake check scams are on the rise

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:45Published


Tweets about this

savannahdurhamm

sav nothing better than an unexpected check in the mail 🤪🤪🤪 8 hours ago

CarmiraaDqaf

carmira 🥰❤️ I ain’t never witness this a day in my life but something told me to check my mail box I got a unexpected check in the mail 11 hours ago

YungAunzzz

ACE BANDZ 💸 ♠️ I got an unexpected check in the mail but my dad opened it so it took away from the fucking excitement like wtff. 14 hours ago

hbkcpa

HBK CPAs&Consultants Have you recently received an unexpected check in the mail? Don't be too quick to cash it. It could be a fraud atte… https://t.co/rT13tBetTz 15 hours ago

PeepMyTweets

M B R I yo, I just received an unexpected check in the mail.. https://t.co/2fe2FhOxnp 16 hours ago

pwilsoncpa

Phillip Wilson Got an unexpected check in the mail? It may be fake - SFGate https://t.co/fnjZqzmaA2 20 hours ago

ImStacked

justin I got an unexpected check in the mail!!! Chile this was right on time! https://t.co/HbSzT9QjR0 20 hours ago

harveybookr

𝐖𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐇 𝐁𝐔𝐈𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑 ♻️ Got an unexpected affiliate check in the mail today. 💰💰💰 https://t.co/425tto22Kw 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.