Realme 6 phone series to be launched for both online, offline

Hindu Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
According to sources, Realme 6 Pro will be launched in ₹15,000-₹20,000 price segment while Realme 6 will be priced in between ₹12,000-₹15,000. The devices are set to be launched in India on March 5.
