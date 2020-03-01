Global  

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
American Airlines Inc will suspend all U.S. flights to Milan, the airline said late on Saturday, just hours after the U.S. State Department said it was raising its travel warning for parts of Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: President implements highest travel advisory following first coronavirus deaths in US

President implements highest travel advisory following first coronavirus deaths in US 02:54

 Strict travel restrictions are going into effect following coronavirus concerns, with Delta and American airlines canceling all flights to Milan, Italy. The Trump administration is also stepping up safety screenings after issuing travel advisories to Italy and South Korea. 13 Action News Reporter...

