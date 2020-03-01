Global  

Fin24.com | Investing: Why Stanlib is raking in the money

Fin24.com | Investing: Why Stanlib is raking in the money

News24 Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Stanlib earned R1.7 billion in net fee income in 2019 and increased its assets under management to R568 billion.
