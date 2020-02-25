Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cisco Systems plans a new round of layoffs amid an uncertain outlook for the economy

Cisco Systems plans a new round of layoffs amid an uncertain outlook for the economy

bizjournals Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
A round of job cuts is coming to Cisco Systems Inc. as the company — and nearly all of the rest of the tech industry — faces uncertain economic prospects for the near future. The Wall Street Journal reports that the networking equipment maker is planning a round of layoffs, but didn’t say how many or what jobs would be affected. Cisco said it would offer support to employees affected by the layoffs. San Jose, California-based Cisco – led by CEO Chuck Robbins – has thousands of employees…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow Analyst Moves: CSCO [Video]Dow Analyst Moves: CSCO

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Cisco Systems is the #12 analyst pick. Cisco Systems also..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cisco exec named CEO of Western Digital as Cisco tells employees about its 'next phase of strategy'

The head of Cisco Systems’ $34 billion networking and security business is leaving to become the CEO of Western Digital Corp. The announcement by Western...
bizjournals

‘Service providers will be one of the important channels for Cisco in this decade’

With enterprises undergoing digitalisation and getting prepared for future-ready network platforms, networking major Cisco believes that India needs fiberisation...
CRN


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.