Civil split? Attorneys say a healthy divorce is possible

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Up for a bevy of Oscars last month was “Marriage Story,” the straight-to-Netflix film that depicts the unraveling of a romance and a messy split. The couple, played by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, started out with the intention to make a clean break, only to have the situation spin out of control. Johansson’s character, Nicole, at the advice of an acquaintance, hires a high-powered attorney – Oscar winner Laura Dern – and the drama unfolds from there. We’ll stop the spoilers,… 👓 View full article

