Sun Pharma flags hypertension drug shortage

Reuters India Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd reported a shortage of its generic version of hypertension drug pindolol on Monday, due to a lack of pharmaceutical ingredients while stressing the shortfall does not stem from China.
