If businesses aren't already prepared for coronavirus, they're late
Monday, 2 March 2020 () The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could make it to Florida eventually, health experts say, which means employers should already be preparing their workers to cope. "It's very likely that COVID-19 could have an impact on our daily lives," Kristin Ehresmann, Minnesota's director of infectious diseases, said in a Thursday interview with Minnesota/St. Paul Business Journal, a sister publication of Tampa Bay Business Journal. Dr. Michael Osterholm agrees. Osterholm is the director of the…
Outbreaks like the coronavirus can cause a lot of worry and even paranoia, whether among people with health concerns or those who shape global economic markets. Here in the Kansas City area, Asian-owned businesses hope the outbreak, which originated in the Hubei Provice of China, doesn't negatively...
Coronavirus ground zero: Worry about the economic fallout is spreading among Seattle-area businesses, which are suffering sharp business declines.
