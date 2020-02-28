Global  

If businesses aren't already prepared for coronavirus, they're late

bizjournals Monday, 2 March 2020
The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could make it to Florida eventually, health experts say, which means employers should already be preparing their workers to cope. "It's very likely that COVID-19 could have an impact on our daily lives," Kristin Ehresmann, Minnesota's director of infectious diseases, said in a Thursday interview with Minnesota/St. Paul Business Journal, a sister publication of Tampa Bay Business Journal. Dr. Michael Osterholm agrees. Osterholm is the director of the…
 Outbreaks like the coronavirus can cause a lot of worry and even paranoia, whether among people with health concerns or those who shape global economic markets. Here in the Kansas City area, Asian-owned businesses hope the outbreak, which originated in the Hubei Provice of China, doesn't negatively...

Some small business owners are concerned with impending mandates.

There’s growing concern in Towson about the impact the coronavirus could have on businesses in the area.

Small businesses and coronavirus: Worry spreading quickly through Seattle as outbreak hurts sales

Coronavirus ground zero: Worry about the economic fallout is spreading among Seattle-area businesses, which are suffering sharp business declines.
Business Leaders Caution Against Overreacting to Virus

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and travel industry leaders urged businesses and consumers not to overreact to the spread of coronavirus and to take precautions...
