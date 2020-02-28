If businesses aren't already prepared for coronavirus, they're late

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could make it to Florida eventually, health experts say, which means employers should already be preparing their workers to cope. "It's very likely that COVID-19 could have an impact on our daily lives," Kristin Ehresmann, Minnesota's director of infectious diseases, said in a Thursday interview with Minnesota/St. Paul Business Journal, a sister publication of Tampa Bay Business Journal. Dr. Michael Osterholm agrees. Osterholm is the director of the… 👓 View full article

