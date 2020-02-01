Slideshow: Tailgating with John Ingram at Nashville SC's MLS debut

Global  

Three hours prior to his team’s Major League Soccer debut, which would break the record for attendance at a soccer match in Tennessee, John Ingram stood outside the south endzone at Nissan Stadium. He tailgated with and spoke to fans. He even pulled out cash to buy chocolate from a young woman selling candy to support the Lebanon High School football team.  Ingram wanted to be among the people he ultimately believed would support his club when he agreed to become lead owner of Nashville SC a…
