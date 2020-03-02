Dick's Sporting Goods announces opening of 4 stores in March

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dick's Sporting Goods announced Monday that it would be opening four stores around the country in March. The Coraopolis-based sporting goods retailer said it would be opening two Dick's Sporting Goods stores and two locations of its golf-focused stores, Golf Galaxy. A Dick's Sporting Goods would open over the weekend of March 7-8 at the Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Two Golf Galaxy stores, one at the Warwick Mall in Warwick, Rhode Island, and the other at the Philadelphia suburb… 👓 View full article

