Trump plans to order millions of masks from 3M to combat coronavirus, and it could fuel a $1 billion sales boost for the company

Business Insider Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Trump plans to order millions of masks from 3M to combat coronavirus, and it could fuel a $1 billion sales boost for the company**

· *The Trump administration plans to order millions of masks from 3M to combat coronavirus.*
· *The contract could underpin more than $1 billion in coronavirus-related sales for the industrial-products titan.*
· *3M raked in about $350 million in revenue from the H1N1 or "swine flu" pandemic in 2009.*
· *Doubling or...
0
News video: Colorado construction workers can't find masks amid coronavirus panic

Colorado construction workers can't find masks amid coronavirus panic 02:01

 A concrete saw whirs and churns up a cloud of thick dust but none of the workers at the site are wearing protective masks. They're wearing earplugs and goggles, but they aren't wearing masks because no one can find them at store across the Front Range.

Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an..

President Trump Discusses Economic Proposal To Help Calm Markets Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]President Trump Discusses Economic Proposal To Help Calm Markets Over Coronavirus Fears

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports from D.C. with what the White House is doing to to reassure Americans.

Exclusive: Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before coronavirus hit

Millions of face masks stockpiled by Ontario in the aftermath of the SARS outbreak to protect healthcare workers during a future epidemic have expired, according...
Trump signs emergency coronavirus package, injecting $8.3 billion into efforts to fight the outbreak

Trump signs emergency coronavirus package, injecting $8.3 billion into efforts to fight the outbreak· *President Donald Trump signed on Friday a sweeping emergency package to combat the coronavirus.* · *The move injected billions into government efforts to...
