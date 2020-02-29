Global  

Governor reveals more details about Florida coronavirus cases as Tampa Bay officials continue monitoring

bizjournals Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county bay area. During a press conference on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency and said he anticipates more positive COVID-19 cases in Florida to surface. So far, 23 people have been tested in Florida and 184 are being monitored. State doctors unveiled more details about the two suspected cases in the area. One case is in Hillsborough County — a young woman in her…
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Florida's First Coronavirus Cases As Two Residents Test Presumptively Positive In Tampa Area

Florida's First Coronavirus Cases As Two Residents Test Presumptively Positive In Tampa Area 01:40

 Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus involving residents of Manatee and Hillsborough counties.

