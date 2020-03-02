Alert: Dow Jones surges more than 1,200 points on hopes that central banks will act to shelter global economy from coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones surges more than 1,200 points on hopes that central banks will act to shelter global economy from coronavirus.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Cases Spread Across The U.S. The coronavirus outbreak spread across the United States on Thursday, surfacing in at least four new states. In response to the rapidly growing virus, Congress quickly approved more than $8 billion to.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 3 days ago World Health Organization Warns Governments 'This Is Not A Drill' The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned governments the novel coronavirus is "not a drill". He emphasized it will require significant action if public health authorities.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Dow jumps nearly 1,300 points on hopes that central banks can boost economies as coronavirus spreads The Dow bounced back from a coronavirus-related selloff, surging nearly 1,300 points. Central banks are poised to help combat the outbreak's effects

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



Investors flee Wall Street, seek shelter in bond and gold U.S. stock markets tanked and the Dow Jones Industrials shed more than 800 points on Friday, as the global tally of coronavirus infections surpassed 100,000 and...

Reuters 3 days ago





Tweets about this