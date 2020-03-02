Global  

Alert: Dow Jones surges more than 1,200 points on hopes that central banks will act to shelter global economy from coronavirus

SeattlePI.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones surges more than 1,200 points on hopes that central banks will act to shelter global economy from coronavirus.
News video: Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk

Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk 02:33

 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an emergency move to prevent the global economy from sliding into a recession. Conway G. Gittens reports.

