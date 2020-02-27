Researchers: Tool used to detect polar bear dens ineffective

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A study by polar bear researchers in Alaska concludes that thermal imaging used by oil exploration companies to detect polar bears in dens works less than half the time.



That doesn’t mean polar bears are being disturbed, said researcher Tom Smith, an associate professor of wildlife science at Brigham Young University. Exploration companies use other tools to avoid operating within a mile of a den, and no industry disturbance, to his knowledge, has killed a polar bear cub, Smith said.



But exploration company should understand that finding polar bears through aerial infrared sensors can be thrown off by wind or moisture in the air, he said.



“We’re just trying to encourage those people doing it to pay more attention to the sensitive nature of this tool,” Smith said.



Pregnant polar bears starting in October dig dens in snow drifts for giving birth and nursing cubs. Females give birth in mid-winter. Females and cubs abandon dens by mid-April and head toward sea ice, where they hunt for seals.



The urgency to keep polar bears safe stems from declining numbers of bears and the expansion of drilling activity. The number of southern Beaufort Sea polar bears, one of two populations in Alaska, fell by about 40% from 2000 to 2010, according to the authors.



“Maximizing cub survival potential is essential for polar bears in this region to persist,” the authors said.



Meanwhile, exploration in polar bear habitat continues to expand. Congress in 2017 approved President Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which requires a lease sale by 2021 on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a major denning location for southern Beaufort Sea polar bears.



Infrared technology mounted on airplanes has been a tool to detect thermal images


