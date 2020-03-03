Tokyo falls back, other Asian markets track Wall St gains

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

TOKYO (AP) — Shares in most Asian markets tracked overnight gains on Wall Street, but Tokyo's benchmark fell back Tuesday as gnawing concerns over the virus outbreak chilled buying sentiment.



Traders were awaiting talks between central bankers and other financial leaders of the Group of Seven industrial nations on how to tackle the slowdown brought on by the outbreak that began in China and has spread to dozens of countries, killing about 3,100 people and sickening more than 90,000.



Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 1.2% to finish at 21,082.73 after gaining in the morning. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7% to 6,435.70 after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its key interest rate to a record-low 0.5%.



South Korea's Kospi rose 0.8% to 2,019.11. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed but inched up less than 0.1% to 26,298.51, while the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.6% to 2,988.81.



India's Sensex was little changed after rising earlier in the day, while Taiwan's benchmark surged 1.4%.



But the mood shifted in Tokyo by midday, as thoughts turned to what the Bank of Japan might be able to do to help counter the slowdown worsened by the outbreak of the new virus that causes a disease called COVID-19. The BOJ's policy rate has stood at minus 0.1% for several years and the central bank has been purchasing tens of billions of yen (billions of dollars') worth of government bonds and other assets to help keep credit cheap and stave off deflation as the population in the world's No. 3 economy ages and shrinks.



Shares of manufacturers fell as the Japanese yen gained against the U.S. dollar, potentially hurting exports. The dollar was trading at 107.79 Japanese yen, down from 108.27 yen on Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.1149 from $1.1133.



But elsewhere in the region the mood was...


