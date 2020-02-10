Jacksonville tuk-tuk tour company expands with mobile bar and public art tour

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A local business that offers sightseeing tours and tours of local breweries is expanding her business to include a new public art tour and a mobile bar service for events. Go Tuk'n, founded in 2017 by Stephanie Dale and her husband Steven Dix, offer a variety of group tours, but they try to stand apart from the typical tour by using a special vehicle called tuk-tuks. A type of motorized rickshaw, tuk-tuks are used all over the world but are frequently found in Asia and Europe. Dale said her…


