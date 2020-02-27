Delta temporarily waives change fees for all international travel

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Delta is following the lead of other major carriers when it comes to the coronavirus and change fees. Delta Air Lines Inc. said Monday that in response to ongoing questions about the COVID-19 outbreak and the possibility of further government travel restrictions, it will waive change fees for all international flights booked between March 1-31. Change fees on a Delta non-refundable ticket can typically range between $200-500. Delta said this travel waiver allows customers to make a one-time change…


