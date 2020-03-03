Global  

Robinhood says it's restored service after an outage blocked users from the stock market's monstrous rally

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Robinhood says it's restored service after an outage blocked users from the stock market's monstrous rally· *Robinhood has resumed regular service after an outage on Monday locked users out of their accounts.*
· *The "system-wide outage" kept clients from securing gains during Monday's broad market rally. The S&P 500 jumped 4.6%, bouncing back from its worst week since 2008.*
· *Users most affected by the error may be options...
 Robinhood, a popular trading app among millennials, experienced a major outage Monday morning and told users the app was experiencing a systemwide outage. The outage lasted for nearly the entire day and users missed out on the biggest one-day point gain in Dow Jones history.

Robinhood’s Monday outage leaves customers out of big market rally

Robinhood made a lot of customers unhappy Monday as it experienced a “system wide outage” that left customers unable to trade on a day that the Dow Jones...
bizjournals

Outraged users of Robinhood app threaten class-action lawsuit after stock trading-app suffers day-long outage

Outraged users of Robinhood app threaten class-action lawsuit after stock trading-app suffers day-long outage· Popular stock-trading app Robinhood went dark for a full day of trading on Monday, as the markets had their biggest rally in 12 years. · Robinhood sent an...
Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters

MarcoDaCostaFX

Trading MarcoDaCosta RT @TheStreet: As of 11:54 a.m. ET, Robinhood said that "service has been fully restored" after tweeting twenty minutes earlier that it had… 4 days ago

TheStreet

TheStreet As of 11:54 a.m. ET, Robinhood said that "service has been fully restored" after tweeting twenty minutes earlier th… https://t.co/VB4nwJs6GF 4 days ago

SicairosDavid

-D 🌐 🧢 👀👀 Robinhood says it's restored service after an outage blocked users from the stock market's monstrous rally - https://t.co/cUKoIJU3Za 4 days ago

MarkCWWhitehal1

Mark W. Whitehall RT @businessinsider: Robinhood says it's restored service after an outage blocked users from the stock market's monstrous rally https://t.c… 4 days ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion Robinhood says it's restored service after an outage blocked users from the stock market's monstrous rally… https://t.co/7o3Nq2cfDt 4 days ago

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson Robinhood says it's restored service after an outage blocked users from the stock market's monstrous rally… https://t.co/E4KCJXwvX1 4 days ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Robinhood says it's restored service after an outage blocked users from the stock market's monstrous rally… https://t.co/Ouipkm2W0a 4 days ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Robinhood says it's restored service after an outage blocked users from the stock market's monstrous rally… https://t.co/Z1autOvbPT 4 days ago

