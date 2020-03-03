Global  

Mortgage borrowers to see "once-in-a-lifetime" refinance rates

SmartBrief Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
News video: How National Headlines Affect Mortgage Rates

How National Headlines Affect Mortgage Rates 05:08

 Taking a look at the news headlines, we see a fluctuating stock market and concerns over Coronavirus. Those things impact many aspects of our lives, including mortgage rates. So what do these headlines mean for mortgages and refinancing? Joining us with the answers is mortgage expert and President of...

Mortgage rates at new lows thanks to plunging interest rates [Video]Mortgage rates at new lows thanks to plunging interest rates

While your stock portfolio is taking a hit, it might be a good time to buy a house or refinance.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:24Published

Coronavirus Drives Down Mortgage Rates [Video]Coronavirus Drives Down Mortgage Rates

People looking to buy a home or refinance their current mortgage are in luck.Mortgage rates have dropped again and the coronavirus is one of the reasons why.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mortgage rates are lower than ever, but are lenders keeping them from going even lower?

Mortgage rates fell to an all-time low in the last week and lenders across the country are now dealing with a deluge of mortgage applications as borrowers rush...
HousingWire

Mortgage refinances surge 26% as people scramble to take advantage of plunging interest rates

Mortgage refinances surge 26% as people scramble to take advantage of plunging interest rates· *Weekly mortgage refinance applications surged 26% last week according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association.* · *Coronavirus fears...
Business Insider


