Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Pennsylvania now has the ability to test for coronavirus

Pennsylvania now has the ability to test for coronavirus

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Pennsylvania Department of Health now has the ability to test for COVID-19 coronavirus at its lab in Exton, instead of having to send any potential specimens to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine made the announcement during a Tuesday afternoon briefing with reporters, saying that the capability will radically decrease the amount of time that it will take for specimens to be processed and determinations made. There are no…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania

Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania 00:42

 Pennsylvania governor says state has confirmed its first 2 coronavirus cases. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Officials Preparing For Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Pa. [Video]Officials Preparing For Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Pa.

KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports live from the stuido.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:13Published

Pennsylvania Announces Two Presumptive Coronavirus Cases In Delaware, Wayne Counties [Video]Pennsylvania Announces Two Presumptive Coronavirus Cases In Delaware, Wayne Counties

Stephanie Stahl reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:18Published


Tweets about this

Tierro11

Psychic Grovyle Tierro RT @Somniloquy__: Pennsylvania's state lab right now has the ability to test 36 specimens per day. Up from 6 they said. Meanwhile Washingto… 3 hours ago

abc27News

abc27 News RT @DanielABC27: Typically, the @CDCgov controls testing usually with a nasal swab. @SecretaryLevine says Pennsylvania’s testing started on… 12 hours ago

DanielABC27

Daniel Hamburg Typically, the @CDCgov controls testing usually with a nasal swab. @SecretaryLevine says Pennsylvania’s testing sta… https://t.co/Nxd2DImlX9 12 hours ago

Somniloquy__

snom Pennsylvania's state lab right now has the ability to test 36 specimens per day. Up from 6 they said. Meanwhile Was… https://t.co/ZLd4YmcTxW 1 day ago

exploreclarion

exploreClarion Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced that Pennsylvania now can test potential cases in the state public… https://t.co/fCYYhRV30R 1 day ago

exploreJeffPA

exploreJefferson Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced that Pennsylvania now can test potential cases in the state public… https://t.co/tf552h5NJO 1 day ago

exploreVenango

exploreVenango Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced that Pennsylvania now can test potential cases in the state public… https://t.co/ghAlzbbKiG 1 day ago

mychesco

MyChesCo.com Commonwealth Announces Ability to Test for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania https://t.co/cpMZjLC0CO 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.