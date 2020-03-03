Global  

Fast-growing fintech expands San Francisco office

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020
When I recently sat down with Personal Capital CEO Jay Shah, he was eager to tell me the online financial adviser and wealth management company would not be joining the Bay Area exodus, saying that plans were underway to actually expand the San Francisco office. “We’ve got an adjacent space that’s hopefully just a moment’s notice away,” Shah told me in discussing the Redwood Shores-based company’s San Francisco growth plans. On Tuesday, the company made it official, saying it has expanded…
