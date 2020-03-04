Why Southwest Airlines was upgraded amid worries about air travel
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Southwest Airlines Co.'s unique position among the four largest U.S. airlines could be a boon as the travel industry braces for softening demand as the coronavirus spreads. Whereas American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines each have heavy exposure globally, the Dallas-based carrier's network is much more focused domestically. That's why analysts at Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest (NYSE: LUV) from "In Line" to "Outperform" in a research note earlier this week. Amid a broader selloff,…
