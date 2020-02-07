Mortgage refinances surge 26% as people scramble to take advantage of plunging interest rates

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· *Weekly mortgage refinance applications surged 26% last week according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association.*

· *Coronavirus fears have roiled markets and lowered

· *"Given the further... · *Weekly mortgage refinance applications surged 26% last week according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association.*· *Coronavirus fears have roiled markets and lowered interest rates , pushing the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage to the lowest in more than seven years. *· *"Given the further 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend