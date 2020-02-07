What the virus outbreak means for home loans, mortgage rates

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )





What does all this mean for home buyers? Or those looking to lock in a mortgage rate? For owners considering a refinance? And for those holding an adjustable-rate mortgage?



WHY THE FED CUT INTEREST RATES



Mortgage rates started falling weeks before the Fed’s emergency rate cut. By reducing the federal funds rate, the Fed is playing catch-up, following the lead of the market forces that set



The novel coronavirus identified in late 2019 has been of increasing concern to the world’s stock and bond markets. The distress stems from uncertainty about how the officially named COVID-19 outbreak will impact manufacturing, tourism, travel, the hospitality industry and even consumer spending.



“Lower rates are likely to drive refinances higher and may entice home buyers out to shop as well. That’s certainly the Fed’s hope,” says Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com. “However, if buyers are hesitant to go shopping because they want to avoid contact with others, this could dampen home sales.”



THE IMPACT ON MORTGAGE RATES



The Federal Reserve manages the interest rates used by banks to borrow from each other. It’s a foundation for how longer-term interest rates move.



While mortgage rates are not directly affected by Fed rate decisions, they can’t resist the general direction of the bond market. Lenders use the 10-year Treasury as a guide to pricing loans, and the yields have reached record lows.



