Paid sick leave could help prevent the spread of coronavirus — but 18 states have barred local governments from implementing it
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () · Paid sick leave has generated huge attention over the past week as more cases of coronavirus are diagnosed in the US.
· But 25% of American workers — or 32 million people — don't have access to paid sick leave from their employers.
· The lack of sick pay in the US increases the odds that people will work sick since...
Representative Ayanna Pressley (D- MA) grilled Wells Fargo CEO, Charles Scharf, Tuesday in a congressional hearing, while urging the company CEO to provide... Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Reuters •Business Insider
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Mary Beth Hawkins RT @DSilvermint: Imagine how the stock market would be doing if we had universal healthcare, free testing, paid sick leave, adequate housin… 3 minutes ago
noel twomey RT @inthesetimesmag: As the coronavirus spreads across the United States, the lack of paid sick leave could spell disaster. https://t.co/94… 4 minutes ago
The39thstep RT @SkiffleRevival: "A man could not afford to stay home from work despite being ill because of a lack of paid sick leave".
Fixed that for… 6 minutes ago