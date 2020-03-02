Global  

Paid sick leave could help prevent the spread of coronavirus — but 18 states have barred local governments from implementing it

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Paid sick leave could help prevent the spread of coronavirus — but 18 states have barred local governments from implementing it· Paid sick leave has generated huge attention over the past week as more cases of coronavirus are diagnosed in the US.
· But 25% of American workers — or 32 million people — don't have access to paid sick leave from their employers.
· The lack of sick pay in the US increases the odds that people will work sick since...
News video: What preparing your home for coronavirus looks like

What preparing your home for coronavirus looks like 01:28

 Experts say prepare for the possible spread of coronavirus, but don’t panic. Consider buying cleaning supplies and food as you would during flu season.

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Tops 800 [Video]Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Tops 800

CBS4's Michael George reports health officials in at least 36 states are working to contain the spread.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published

Lawmaker: Bill Requiring Paid Sick Days Could Limit Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Lawmaker: Bill Requiring Paid Sick Days Could Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

Employers should be required to give employees paid sick leave in order to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, a state senator in Kentucky says. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:27Published


Lawmaker: Bill Requiring Paid Sick Days Could Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

Employers should be required to give employees paid sick leave in order to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, a state senator in Kentucky says.
cbs4.com

WATCH: Rep. Pressley Grills Wells Fargo CEO On Paid Sick Leave In Midst Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Representative Ayanna Pressley (D- MA) grilled Wells Fargo CEO, Charles Scharf, Tuesday in a congressional hearing, while urging the company CEO to provide...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersBusiness Insider

BethHawkinsNC

Mary Beth Hawkins RT @DSilvermint: Imagine how the stock market would be doing if we had universal healthcare, free testing, paid sick leave, adequate housin… 3 minutes ago

NTwomeynoel

noel twomey RT @inthesetimesmag: As the coronavirus spreads across the United States, the lack of paid sick leave could spell disaster. https://t.co/94… 4 minutes ago

the39thstep

The39thstep RT @SkiffleRevival: "A man could not afford to stay home from work despite being ill because of a lack of paid sick leave". Fixed that for… 6 minutes ago

kate_littleton

Katherine Littleton-Arevalo RT @JuddLegum: 9. Less than half of all restaurant industry workers have paid sick leave. The policy is particularly egregious at large com… 9 minutes ago

ksfenzel

Keara Fenzel RT @AndyKnny: NEW: Colorado will require 4 days of paid leave for hospitality, food, care workers who are getting tested for #COVID19. It's… 13 minutes ago

maggiethegk15

maggie grossman RT @MakeItRayn_: Epidemics like COVID-19 might be amongst the best arguments for many progressive ideas: • If we had paid leave, sick peop… 16 minutes ago

FearRanjer

(He/Them) Ghoul_Ranger 🍎 @ErykBagshaw I don't give a***if I'm not entitled to sick leave for the coronavirus just because I'm paid a slig… https://t.co/Ro9VQF5lJz 18 minutes ago

ss81089

Sanket 🧢 RT @_JMontgomery: "Jason Furman, an economic adviser to President Obama, has called on the government to send $1,000 to every individual, a… 18 minutes ago

