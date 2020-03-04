Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > S&P/ASX 200 futures strong after US markets sharply rebound

S&P/ASX 200 futures strong after US markets sharply rebound

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are pointing to a very strong open after US markets finished up around 4%. Democratic nominee Joe Biden was become the favourite to go up against Donald Trump in this year’s election, which has been cheered by US investors. The market has previously indicated it is cautious or afraid of Bernie Sanders’ more socialist policies. While the coronavirus or COVID19 is still keeping volatility high, Super Tuesday took centre stage overnight. The S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP:.INX) closed at 3,130.12, +126.75 or up 4.22% and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) closed at 9,018.09, +334.00 or up 3.85%. A large number of ASX companies go ex-dividend today including Mcmillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS), ASX Limited (ASX:ASX), BHP Limited (ASX:BHP), Ramsay Healthcare Ltd (ASX:RHC) and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO). Gold and oil steady, AUD bounces off low Gold is trading US$8 lower or -0.5% overnight at US$1,636 per ounce and Crude Oil WTI is steady overnight at S$47.27 per barrel. The AUD has bounced off its 10-year low of around 64.5 cents versus the USD and is trading at 66.2 cents.   [VIDEO] Morning Report - US sharemarkets rose on Wednesday - investors were encouraged by victories in 'Super Tuesday' primaries by moderate Democrat Joe Biden ahead of left-wing candidate Bernie Sanders.https://t.co/v5ss4yhjnC#ausbiz — CommSec (@CommSec) March 4, 2020  
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

S&P/ASX 200 futures down as US markets continue to whipsaw

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are pointing to a down day after the US market erased most of yesterday’s ~4% gains. The coronavirus or COVID19 is...
Proactive Investors

S&P/ASX 200 expecting more uncertainty in week ahead, stimulus looms

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) will be largely dictated by US futures trading today as both uncertainty and volatility remain in global markets due to...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NOTL14

Sharon RT @bama19531: Just proof that this economy isn’t as strong as @realDonaldTrump claims it is #AlSen #alpolitics @aldemocrats #politics #DN… 11 hours ago

strong_sue

Sue Strong 🇺🇸🇦🇺🇨🇦🇳🇿🇬🇧 Dow craters 1,300 points and S&P 500 down over 5% amid oil price war @CNBC - I expected this after futures dropped… https://t.co/31vdZC7vxh 12 hours ago

bama19531

bama1953 Just proof that this economy isn’t as strong as @realDonaldTrump claims it is #AlSen #alpolitics @aldemocrats… https://t.co/yvzYv29EdF 13 hours ago

newsfilterio

Investor News JGB futures trim losses after 30-year bonds see strong demand https://t.co/mTLRQU2eAx 2 days ago

09Mark1

Mark Newell DOW FINISHES STRONG DOWN 254 POINTS AFTER BEING DOWN AS MUCH AS 900 POINTS: Dow falls more than 200 points as Wall… https://t.co/nKGbBsWTwC 3 days ago

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 Dow Jones Futures Await G-7 Call After Apple, Microsoft Lead Strong Market Rally; It's Still A Coronavirus Stock Ma… https://t.co/gOqSZsq2eU 3 days ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours FTSE 100 deep in the red; US index futures barely move after strong US jobs data https://t.co/VDE5t9pPoO https://t.co/1d9v0qrAP9 3 days ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino FTSE 100 deep in the red; US index futures barely move after strong US jobs data https://t.co/IfgC1tdqgs 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.