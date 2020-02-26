Global  

Fort Bend County health department confirms 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case

Thursday, 5 March 2020
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and related video. FORT BEND COUNTY — The Fort Bend County health department confirmed a "presumptive positive" case of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. The man, who is in his 70s, had recently traveled abroad and got tested at a Houston lab. Those results came back identifying a "presumptive positive" case of the virus. The man has been hospitalized and is stable. "This presumptive case is actionable,…
 Fort Bend County Health and Human Services says a man in his 70s recently traveled outside of the U.S. and is now getting treated in a hospital.

