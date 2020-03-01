Global  

6 UH students, staff members self-quarantined after returning from countries under travel warning due to coronavirus

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and related video. HOUSTON — Six University of Houston staff members and students who recently returned from Italy and South Korea are self-quarantining for two weeks out of an abundance of caution amid the coronavirus outbreaks in those countries. Two others are expected to return to the states by the end of the week. They will also self-quarantine for 14 days before they're allowed to return to campus. UH…
 Collier County Public Schools tells students, staff and volunteers to self-isolate if they're traveling to coronavirus hot spots for spring break next week.

