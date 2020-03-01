6 UH students, staff members self-quarantined after returning from countries under travel warning due to coronavirus
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and related video. HOUSTON — Six University of Houston staff members and students who recently returned from Italy and South Korea are self-quarantining for two weeks out of an abundance of caution amid the coronavirus outbreaks in those countries. Two others are expected to return to the states by the end of the week. They will also self-quarantine for 14 days before they're allowed to return to campus. UH…
As the coronavirus has spread from China to other countries of the world, universities in Texas have announced changes to study abroad or travel programs. So... bizjournals Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
