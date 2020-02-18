Global  

Oil rises more than 1% ahead of OPEC meeting to discuss supply cuts

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting in which Saudi Arabia is expected to push the group and its allies including Russia to agree to further output cuts to support the market.
Oil slides as demand worries overshadow OPEC deal to deepen supply cuts

Oil prices fell on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic showed no signs of slowing, feeding worries about the global economy and prompting investors to sell more...
Reuters Also reported by •SmartBrief

Russia’s Oil Production Rises Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Russia’s average oil production increased to 11.29 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, up by 3.2 percent on the year and slightly up from 11.28 million...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

