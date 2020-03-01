Global  

EPFO cuts interest rate on deposits to 8.5% for 2019-20

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday lowered interest rate on provident fund deposits to 8.5% for the current financial year. The EPFO had provided 8.65% rate of interest on EPF for 2018-19 to its around six crore subscribers. Now, the labour ministry requires the finance ministry's concurrence on the matter.
Recent related news from verified sources

EPFO cuts interest rate on deposits to 7-year low of 8.5% for 2019-20

“The EPFO has decided to provide 8.5% interest rate on EPF deposits for 2019-20 in the CBT meeting today,” Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said.
Hindu

EPFO cuts interest rate on PF deposits to 8.5%: Here’s the impact on you

EPFO on Thursday slashed interest rates on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for the current financial year. Here's how it will impact...
Zee News

