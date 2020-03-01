EPFO cuts interest rate on deposits to 8.5% for 2019-20

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday lowered interest rate on provident fund deposits to 8.5% for the current financial year. The EPFO had provided 8.65% rate of interest on EPF for 2018-19 to its around six crore subscribers. Now, the labour ministry requires the finance ministry's concurrence on the matter. 👓 View full article

