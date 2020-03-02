Stocks tumble as coronavirus fears overpower stimulus efforts
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () **
· *European stocks and US futures fell on Thursday as coronavirus fears outweighed stimulus efforts.*
· *US lawmakers approved $8 billion, Chinese finance ministers allocated $16 billion, and the International Monetary Fund earmarked $50 billion to combat the epidemic.*
· *Rate cuts and government cash may not prevent...
Coronavirus fears continue to compound along with the number of international cases of the illness. On Friday, Global markets continued their dive, with the main European markets losing between two and three percent.