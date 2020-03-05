Global  

HP rejects Xerox's raised takeover offer

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
HP Inc on Thursday rejected Xerox Holdings Corp's raised takeover bid of about $35 billion, saying that the offer still undervalued the personal computer maker.
