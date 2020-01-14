UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea for fifth time

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

A UK court on Thursday rejected for the fifth time the bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly $2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case. The 49-year-old is lodged in a south-west London prison since his arrest in March last year and is scheduled for an extradition trial in May. 👓 View full article



