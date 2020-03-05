Catering platform Hungry raises $20M, adds Kevin Hart and former Whole Foods co-CEO as investors
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Catering platform Hungry Marketplace has raised $20 million from actor Kevin Hart, former Whole Foods co-CEO Walter Robb and others to fuel a 23-city expansion as the company’s revenues grow into the tens of millions of dollars. The Arlington, Virginia-based company operates in five cities after recently conducting a soft opening in Austin. It had previously raised $8 million in 2019 from the likes of singer Usher, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and…