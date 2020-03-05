Travel Industry News RT @stanleysuen: Coronavirus: travel industry bids to keep us booking https://t.co/7XhoDwkOq5 2 days ago

Stanley Suen Coronavirus: travel industry bids to keep us booking https://t.co/7XhoDwkOq5 2 days ago

Simon Hudson Coronavirus: travel industry bids to keep us booking https://t.co/vy0If4XOdK via @financialtimes 3 days ago

Travel Industry News RT @fdgifford: Coronavirus: travel industry bids to keep us booking https://t.co/hKIh1gmLXn 4 days ago

YWNH Coronavirus: travel industry bids to keep us booking https://t.co/hKIh1gmLXn 4 days ago

James Craven #RT @phocuswire: LIVE BLOG: Discounted times - travel industry bids to keep us booking https://t.co/J7jI1UNbls via… https://t.co/XaBq6h7wjd 4 days ago

PhocusWire LIVE BLOG: Discounted times - travel industry bids to keep us booking https://t.co/Nue9ZfnSUY via @PhocusWire… https://t.co/otqxWzJzNh 4 days ago