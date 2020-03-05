Global  

Southwest Airlines sees first-quarter revenue hit from coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it expected a hit of up to $300 million to its first-quarter operating revenue from the coronavirus outbreak, prompting it to cut its quarterly revenue outlook.
News video: Southwest Airlines Drops Revenue Estimates $200M-$300M Because Of Coronavirus

Southwest Airlines Drops Revenue Estimates $200M-$300M Because Of Coronavirus 00:34

 The coronavirus is having a negative impact on Dallas-based Southwest Airlines operating revenue. Katie Johnston reports.

