The Latest: South Africa sees nation's 1st coronavirus case

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — The Latest on the virus outbreak (all times local):

9 p.m.

South Africa has announced its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus.

Health Minister Zwele Mkhize said a 38-year-old man had returned this week from Italy with his wife and other travelers. He fell ill at his home in the KwaZulu-Natal province Tuesday and was tested. A health team is now getting in touch with all the people he had contact with.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will speak to the nation later Thursday about the health challenge posed by the virus.

South Africa is the first country in southern Africa and the third in sub-Saharan Africa to register a case of the new coronavirus. To date, seven countries in Africa have recorded cases: Algeria, Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia and South Africa.

___

8:35 p.m.

Italy has placed temporary restrictions on visiting relatives in nursing homes and is urging the elderly not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.

The Italian government, which closed schools nationwide to try to contain the coronavirus, has opened a campaign to urge ordinary Italians to do their part to limit infections given that Italy’s elderly population risks overwhelming the public health system with virus cases.

Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, has the world’s oldest population after Japan. The elderly are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 virus. The 107 people who have died so far in Italy are all elderly, sick with other complications or both.

In a decree that takes effect Thursday, the government is limiting access to the elderly in nursing homes to prevent possible contagion.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte justified the extraordinary measure of closing schools and universities nationwide until March 15 by warning that...
South Africa's Minister of Health confirms country's first coronavirus case

South Africa's Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, confirms the country's first coronavirus case on March 5. The minister revealed that a 38-year-old man from the Kwazulu-Natal province tested..

Tests Pending In Possible Coronavirus Case In Philadelphia As Virus Continues To Spread Across Country

Stephanie Stahl has the latest.

Trump to discuss coronavirus threat Saturday at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday he’ll address the nation about the coronavirus threat. Trump tweeted that he’ll discuss the latest...
The coronavirus has now hit every continent except Antarctica after a man in Brazil tested positive

The coronavirus has now hit every continent except Antarctica after a man in Brazil tested positiveThe coronavirus has now infected every continent except Antarctica after Brazil confirmed a case on Tuesday. A 61-year-old man who had just returned from a...
