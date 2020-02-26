New Starbucks to be built next to i-Bank Tower in East Memphis
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () A building permit filed Wednesday indicates a new Starbucks will be built next to i-Bank Tower in East Memphis. The March 4 permit, valued at $450,000, is for a 2,100-square-foot "new Starbucks store - ground up building - all interior and exterior work for new building." The owner is listed as White Station Building LLC, which owns the i-Bank Tower at 5500 Poplar Ave. The owner contact name on the permit is Katie Getz. White Station Building LLC is registered to In-Rel Properties, based in Lake…
