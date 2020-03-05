Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Lufthansa suspends 7,100 flights in March, including to Israel

Lufthansa suspends 7,100 flights in March, including to Israel

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
German airline group Lufthansa said on Thursday it is cancelling about 7,100 flights up to the end of March due to lower demand and the spread of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moha__barakat

Mohamad Barakat RT @Reuters: Lufthansa suspends 7,100 flights in March, including to Israel https://t.co/aeS8V4bk5P https://t.co/GDvR6Bgkvh 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.