RBI caps withdrawals at Rs 50,000 for Yes Bank

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account till further orders. The board of Yes Bank has also been superseded with immediate effect, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a late evening statement.
RBI caps Yes Bank withdrawals at ₹50,000 per account in a month

RBI supersedes the board of Yes Bank, which has not been able to raise required capital for the last six months. It also appointed former Chief Financial Officer...
Hindu

Cabinet approves mega merger of public sector banks, to come into effect from April 1

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 4) approved the mega consolidation of ten Public Sector Banks into four, including...
Zee News

