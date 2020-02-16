Global  

RBI puts Yes Bank under moratorium, withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000

Zee News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday (March 5, 2020) imposed a moratorium on troubled lender Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000.  ‘’RBI has in consultation with the central government, superseded the Board of Directors of Yes Bank Ltd for a period of 30 days owing to a serious deterioration in the financial position of Bank,’’ a statement issued by the central bank said.
Recent related news from verified sources

RBI imposes 'moratorium' on Yes Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a moratorium on troubled lender Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000, sources said.
IndiaTimes

RBI caps withdrawals at Rs 50,000 at Yes Bank

RBI has appointed deputy managing director and chief finance officer of State Bank of India, Prashant Kumar, as an administrator of the Yes Bank. Although the...
IndiaTimes


