Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Long-term mortgage rates tumble to a record low as coronavirus rattles investor nerves

Long-term mortgage rates tumble to a record low as coronavirus rattles investor nerves

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Long-term mortgage rates tumble to a record low as coronavirus rattles investor nerves**

· *The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage **fell to 3.29% from 3.45% this week, according to data published Thursday by Freddie Mac.*
· *It's the lowest rate on record in nearly 50 years of tracking, according to the report. *
· *Mortgage rates loosely follow US Treasury bond yields, which have also fallen to new...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Mortgage rates hit record low as peak season approaches

Mortgage rates hit record low as peak season approaches 01:46

 Mortgage rates hit an all-time low as peak real-estate season approaches

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows [Video]Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows

The mortgage buyer said Thursday that a 30-year fixed mortgage fell from a 3.45% average rate last week to 3.29% this week.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion [Video]American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion

American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion The figure comes from the New York Federal Reserve and is the result of a five-year upward trend. In 2019's fourth quarter, the debt jumped by $193..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mortgage rates fall to the lowest since 2012 amid coronavirus fears

Mortgage rates fall to the lowest since 2012 amid coronavirus fears· *On Friday, the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage hit 3.23%, down from 3.42% at the beginning of the week, according to Mortgage News Daily. * ·...
Business Insider

Mortgage rates return to 3-year low

The average U.S. fixed rate for a 30-year mortgage fell to 3.45% this week, matching the three-year low set three weeks ago. The post Mortgage rates return to...
HousingWire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.