Long-term mortgage rates tumble to a record low as coronavirus rattles investor nerves**



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows The mortgage buyer said Thursday that a 30-year fixed mortgage fell from a 3.45% average rate last week to 3.29% this week. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:04Published 35 minutes ago American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion The figure comes from the New York Federal Reserve and is the result of a five-year upward trend. In 2019's fourth quarter, the debt jumped by $193.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:04Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mortgage rates fall to the lowest since 2012 amid coronavirus fears · *On Friday, the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage hit 3.23%, down from 3.42% at the beginning of the week, according to Mortgage News Daily. * ·...

Business Insider 6 days ago



Mortgage rates return to 3-year low The average U.S. fixed rate for a 30-year mortgage fell to 3.45% this week, matching the three-year low set three weeks ago. The post Mortgage rates return to...

HousingWire 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this