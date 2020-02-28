Cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii linked to coronavirus death
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () A cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii last month had carried two passengers on a previous trip who were later confirmed to have the coronavirus. The Grand Princess cruise ship had two ill passengers on a trip to Mexico from Feb. 11-21 who later tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, after disembarking in California. California health officials reported on Wednesday that one of the passengers died. Gov. David Ige and state health officials confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that…
Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner.
The ship is barred from returning to port in San Francisco, according to Reuters.
This is after at least 35 people developed..