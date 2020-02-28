Cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii linked to coronavirus death

A cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii last month had carried two passengers on a previous trip who were later confirmed to have the coronavirus. The Grand Princess cruise ship had two ill passengers on a trip to Mexico from Feb. 11-21 who later tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, after disembarking in California. California health officials reported on Wednesday that one of the passengers died. Gov. David Ige and state health officials confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that…

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Cruise Ship Held Outside Golden Gate Awaiting Lab Results Passengers on board a San Francisco-bound cruise ship are being tested for COVID-19 and the ship remains off the coast of California. Andria Borba reports. (3-5-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:24Published now Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner. The ship is barred from returning to port in San Francisco, according to Reuters. This is after at least 35 people developed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources US tests stranded cruise ship passengers for coronavirus U.S. health officials conducted tests aboard a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco Thursday to determine if any of its nearly 3,500 passengers and crew...

Japan Today 4 hours ago



Quarantine On Cruise Ship Resulted In More Coronavirus Patients The cruise ship Diamond Princess was quarantined for over two weeks resulting in more coronavirus infected passengers than if they would have disembarked...

Eurasia Review 6 days ago





Tweets about this