Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii linked to coronavirus death

Cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii linked to coronavirus death

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
A cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii last month had carried two passengers on a previous trip who were later confirmed to have the coronavirus. The Grand Princess cruise ship had two ill passengers on a trip to Mexico from Feb. 11-21 who later tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, after disembarking in California. California health officials reported on Wednesday that one of the passengers died. Gov. David Ige and state health officials confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus

Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus 02:12

 Pittsburghers are among the passenger on a California cruise ship being tested after a coronavirus death, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise Ship Held Outside Golden Gate Awaiting Lab Results [Video]Cruise Ship Held Outside Golden Gate Awaiting Lab Results

Passengers on board a San Francisco-bound cruise ship are being tested for COVID-19 and the ship remains off the coast of California. Andria Borba reports. (3-5-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:24Published

Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship [Video]Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship

Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner. The ship is barred from returning to port in San Francisco, according to Reuters. This is after at least 35 people developed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US tests stranded cruise ship passengers for coronavirus

U.S. health officials conducted tests aboard a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco Thursday to determine if any of its nearly 3,500 passengers and crew...
Japan Today

Quarantine On Cruise Ship Resulted In More Coronavirus Patients

The cruise ship Diamond Princess was quarantined for over two weeks resulting in more coronavirus infected passengers than if they would have disembarked...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.