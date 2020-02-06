Activist hedge fund Elliott Management's attack on Jack Dorsey is the first shot in brutal new reality for tech founder CEOs who have lost their protective halo (TWTR, BOX)

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

· Public investors have long treated founder CEOs of tech companies with a kind of deference not enjoyed by other heads of companies.

· But the attempt by an activist shareholder to oust Jack Dorsey from his CEO seat at Twitter may indicate that era is coming to an end, business experts told Business Insider.

· Dorsey is a... · Public investors have long treated founder CEOs of tech companies with a kind of deference not enjoyed by other heads of companies.· But the attempt by an activist shareholder to oust Jack Dorsey from his CEO seat at Twitter may indicate that era is coming to an end, business experts told Business Insider.· Dorsey is a 👓 View full article

