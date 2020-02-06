Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Activist hedge fund Elliott Management's attack on Jack Dorsey is the first shot in brutal new reality for tech founder CEOs who have lost their protective halo (TWTR, BOX)

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management's attack on Jack Dorsey is the first shot in brutal new reality for tech founder CEOs who have lost their protective halo (TWTR, BOX)

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Activist hedge fund Elliott Management's attack on Jack Dorsey is the first shot in brutal new reality for tech founder CEOs who have lost their protective halo (TWTR, BOX)· Public investors have long treated founder CEOs of tech companies with a kind of deference not enjoyed by other heads of companies.
· But the attempt by an activist shareholder to oust Jack Dorsey from his CEO seat at Twitter may indicate that era is coming to an end, business experts told Business Insider.
· Dorsey is a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO

Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO 00:24

 According to a report from Bloomberg, the Elliot Management founder is seeking to replace Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Elliot has nominated four directors of Twitter's board for the position, and this comes after Dorsey said he would spend half the year in Africa.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lizzo to Headline First Annual Virgin Music and Tech Festival [Video]Lizzo to Headline First Annual Virgin Music and Tech Festival

Lizzo to Headline First Annual Virgin Music and Tech Festival Virgin Fest will be held at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park. Other performers set for the June 6-7 event..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

Twitter Reaches 152 Million Daily Users [Video]Twitter Reaches 152 Million Daily Users

Twitter Reaches 152 Million Daily Users The social media giant posted its first $1 billion revenue quarter on Thursday. Twitter CFO Ned Segal, via statment The new numbers show a jump of 21..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elliott built a stake in Twitter, is pushing for changes: source

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has built a stake in Twitter inc and is pushing for changes, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaRTTNewsFT.comUSATODAY.com

Hedge Fund May Push for Ouster of Jack Dorsey as Twitter’s C.E.O.

The activist hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a sizable stake in Twitter and called for changes at the social network.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •RTTNewsUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

trN1_qnfkd

💙초룜쵸롬초롬쵸룜춰뤔 RT @RMac18: Twitter employees have started using the #WeBackJack hashtag to support @jack as he faces a potential ouster from an activist h… 18 minutes ago

collette_brown

Collette Brown RT @WSJ: Jack Dorsey is reconsidering plans to spend part of this year in Africa, a trip that has helped fuel a push by activist hedge fund… 35 minutes ago

dinsmore_steele

dinsmore/steele Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Jack Dorsey is reconsidering plans to spend part of this year in Africa, a trip that h… https://t.co/pMWjtEHc4C 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.