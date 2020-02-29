Global  

Senate passes $8 billion emergency coronavirus package, sending it to Trump's desk

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Senate passes $8 billion emergency coronavirus package, sending it to Trump's desk· *The Senate voted Thursday to approve a roughly $8 billion emergency funding deal to address the coronavirus.*
· *It was the latest step in a race to contain an outbreak that has killed nearly a dozen in the US. *
· *The quick turnaround of the legislation underscored a sense of urgency in Washington as policymakers...
0
Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Senate Passes $8B Emergency Funding Bill To Combat Coronavirus

Senate Passes $8B Emergency Funding Bill To Combat Coronavirus 02:10

 CBS4's Christina Ruffi reports President Donald Trump could sign the bill as soon as Friday.

Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump [Video]Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that six to eight weeks ago no one had heard of the coronavirus, but now it&apos;s &apos;got the world aflutter&apos;. Trump added that the..

Credit: Rumble

House Passes $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Response Bill

The spending package dwarfs what the Trump administration requested to confront the outbreak.
NYTimes.com

Japan's leader announces $2.5B package to help fight virus

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday announced a 270 billion yen ($2.5 billion) emergency economic package to help fight the coronavirus...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

LarryBerte

Larry Berte RT @BNODesk: NEW: U.S. Senate passes $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to combat coronavirus, sending it to Trump's desk 34 seconds ago

smj32111

Mike Jones RT @ChrisMurphyCT: Democrats and Republicans in Congress came together to pass meaningful funding to respond to coronavirus. That's $8.3… 1 minute ago

PhilosopherLord

Colton scheer RT @axios: JUST IN: Senate passes $8 billion emergency coronavirus funding package 96-1. Sen. Rand Paul was the only no vote. https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

bellesapepper37

𝓜𝓮, 𝓜𝔂𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯, 👀'𝓼 𝓑𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮 (she/her/Mrs) "Senate passes $8.3 billion emergency spending package to help confront coronavirus outbreak" https://t.co/zTy7HM13nj 2 minutes ago

ImAngela_2

Angela RT @ABC: Senate overwhelmingly passes $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to combat the spreading novel coronavirus, sending much-needed ai… 13 minutes ago

teeewill

teeewill Senate passes $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus package, sending bill to Trump's desk https://t.co/zlhLlN5DUn 22 minutes ago

carlosmax747

carlos max RT @WSJ: The Senate passed a roughly $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to combat the coronavirus, sending the legislation to President T… 22 minutes ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet w/ Coronavirus News 24/7 Senate passes $8.3 billion emergency bill to combat #coronavirus: NBC https://t.co/X4Iq0CqwT3 MORE w/ EcoSearch -… https://t.co/EFUn2x8H7Q 25 minutes ago

