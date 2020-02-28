Global  

VMLY&R creates new C-level role in KC

VMLY&R has created a new executive role at its Kansas City headquarters.  The global brand experience agency hired Noel Cottrell as chief creative officer for Kansas City. Cottrell most recently was chief creative officer at Fitzco in Atlanta, where he worked on accounts such as Coca-Cola, Sony and French’s Mustard. His work received multiple industry awards, and in 2017 he landed on Adweek’s Creative 100 list.  “VMLY&R is an agency that creates powerful cultural connections between brands…
