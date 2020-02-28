VMLY&R creates new C-level role in KC

VMLY&R has created a new executive role at its Kansas City headquarters. The global brand experience agency hired Noel Cottrell as chief creative officer for Kansas City. Cottrell most recently was chief creative officer at Fitzco in Atlanta, where he worked on accounts such as Coca-Cola, Sony and French’s Mustard. His work received multiple industry awards, and in 2017 he landed on Adweek’s Creative 100 list. “VMLY&R is an agency that creates powerful cultural connections between brands…

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Exclusive: Former Transit Boss Andy Byford Speaks Out For 1st Time On 'Undermined' Role In NY In a CBSN New York exclusive on "The Point," former New York City Transit Authority head Andy Byford talks with political reporter Marcia Kramer about how changing duties and behind-his-back orders.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:51Published 2 days ago Daniel Craig Talks Redefining His 'James Bond' Role Daniel Craig Talks Redefining His 'James Bond' Role During a recent Q&A in New York for his 2006 film, ‘Casino Royale,’ Craig was asked to discuss his character, James Bond. In particular,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Guaranteed Rate creates new role, brings on HUD and Fannie Mae veteran Former HUD official Joseph Grassi is the new chief risk officer at Guaranteed Rate. According to the company, the brand new role was added in anticipation of...

HousingWire 1 week ago



Sophia Bush Will Star in CBS Medical Drama Pilot 'Good Sam' Sophia Bush is taking on a new role. The 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum will play the title role in the CBS drama pilot Good Sam, Variety reported on Friday...

Just Jared 1 week ago





Tweets about this